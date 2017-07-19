GED program at NHC jail gives inmates a second chance at a degree

There is a waiting list for the New Hanover County Jail's GED program. (Source: WECT)

Just imagine if your class at school consisted of students facing drug, pornography, and armed robbery charges.

Sounds like a nightmare, but the students in one class in New Hanover County are highly focused, motivated, and don't act up. That's because they are inmates in the New Hanover County Jail working toward getting their GEDs.

The GED program started in 2005 but went stagnant over the past three years due to lack of funding. The program picked back up in May and unlike most classrooms, inmates are lining up to come in.

The class already has a lengthy waiting list.

Inmates like 29-year-old Archie Powell, who is in jail with a laundry list of drug charges over his head, says he has many regrets, but he is determined to do right with this chance at getting an education.

"I stopped going to school with one credit left in the 12th grade due to my situation," Powell said. "My mom went to prison, had to take care of brothers and sister."

He said he won't let his past decision to drop out of high school dictate his future.

"I am gonna give this everything I have," Powell said.

The New Hanover County Jail's GED program is rare for a county jail, yet it thrived for nearly a decade before losing funding.

"We were full from the get-go, then we lost the money to fund it," Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said. "To have those guys in the class and learning, it's making them feel good about themselves and it's a positive impact in the jail. When you can get someone to feel good about themselves, that's a good thing so that spreads between the units as well."

The program was reinstated after receiving a $24,000 grant, and now inmates like Powell are eager to trade in handcuffs for a diploma.

"I wanted to make sure I did something positive with my time versus sitting around in a bunk wasting time all day," Powell said.

The class runs three hours a day, five days a week. Outside of jail, that might be considered a drag, but for these inmates, it's a rare opportunity to earn a degree.

"I've actually learned more in here in the last 90 days than I did my entire education career," Powell said.

Powell hopes to get his GED and serve his time if convicted. He has aspirations to become an attorney.

"It's a win-win situation. If you can take someone who is incarcerated and give them an opportunity to do something other than sitting in a cell, then that's making them happy," Brewer said. "Then it's got a positive impact on what they are doing."

The grant pays for an instructor from Cape Fear Community College as well as course materials. The course lasts about three months.

