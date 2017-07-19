UNCW adding pair of online only master's degree programs

One of the new degrees is a concentrated, one-year master’s program in finance and investment management, and the other is a professional science master’s degree program in business analytics. (Source: WECT)

UNCW is adding two new master’s degrees beginning in the fall semester of 2018.

According to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, one is a concentrated, one-year master’s program in finance and investment management, and the other is a professional science master’s degree program in business analytics. Both will be based in UNCW’s Cameron School of Business and offered only online.

“Graduates of these programs will have specialized, workforce-relevant skills in industries that are in high demand, both locally and nationally,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said in the release. “Various workforce surveys indicate a shortage of qualified candidates available, and these programs will address those prominent industry needs.”

In addition to training students to apply advanced methods and skills to realistic investment and business analytics problems, both programs also provide students with a flexible class schedule.

Graduates will be prepared for careers as financial analysts, risk management specialists and portfolio managers, among other jobs.

“As fully online programs, the courses are designed and sequenced with the working professional in mind,” said Rob Burrus, dean of the Cameron School of Business. “The programs offer fantastic career opportunities and represent a great value for students.”

