High school seniors take on law enforcement training program

A new program in Brunswick County is giving 14 rising high school seniors a behind the scenes, hands-on look at what it takes to become a law enforcement officer.

The Brunswick County Deputy Cadet Program also serves as a community relations initiative to create positive relationships with law enforcement officers and today's young adults.

Students in this program are from West Brunswick, North Brunswick and South Brunswick high schools.

In order to participate in the program, they must not have any prior or outstanding misdemeanors or felony charges and/or convictions. They also must have maintained at least a 2.0 GPA from junior year.

So far in the course, they have endured training courses, learned how to march, learned about detective work such as taking pictures at crime scenes, finger printing, and learned how to properly raise and lower the nation's flag, just like the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department does every day.

This is the first time the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department has held this program. Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram says the students are committed, eager to learn and are taking full advantage of what this program has to offer.

"It's all about what our young folks that have decided to be a part of this program are making of it," Ingram said. "I see them interacting with our officers at the sheriff's office and up and down the halls and I see smiles on their faces and they're eager to learn and it just gives me a lot of emotions, but one is just hope for our future. And that is worth all the effort."

The program started July 10 and will run through Aug. 4. Sheriffs with the program say they are excited to continue this program every summer.

