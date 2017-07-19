Miller-Motte giving free haircuts to Good Shepherd Center reside - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Miller-Motte giving free haircuts to Good Shepherd Center residents

(Source: miller-motte.edu) (Source: miller-motte.edu)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Residents of the Good Shepherd Center, a homeless shelter in Wilmington, can get a free haircut from local cosmetology students next week. 

Miller-Motte College's Wilmington campus cosmetology clinic will host the event on July 25. Good Shepherd Center residents interested in getting a free haircut should call the clinic at 910-442-3402 to schedule an appointment. 

Learn more about the Good Shepherd Center by visiting the group's website.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly