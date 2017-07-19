Miller-Motte giving free haircuts to Good Shepherd Center residents

Residents of the Good Shepherd Center, a homeless shelter in Wilmington, can get a free haircut from local cosmetology students next week.

Miller-Motte College's Wilmington campus cosmetology clinic will host the event on July 25. Good Shepherd Center residents interested in getting a free haircut should call the clinic at 910-442-3402 to schedule an appointment.

Learn more about the Good Shepherd Center by visiting the group's website.

