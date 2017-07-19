2 Florida men accused of running $90K financial card fraud scheme

Wilmington police have arrested two Florida men accused of running a financial card fraud scheme that stole tens of thousands of dollars from victims.

According to officials, Adryan Hernandez, 21, and Alejandro Gonzalez Almeida, 22, were both charged with one count of felony financial card forgery.

Police were dispatched Tuesday night to an ATM in the 3500 block of South College Road after a witness reported one of the men was using over a dozen cards and withdrawing large amounts of money.

Officers responded to the scene and detained the two men.

A search warrant was executed at their hotel room and police found evidence of a manufacturing operation for credit cards. Officers seized computers, magnetic card makers, prepaid money orders, receipts for money wires, and a large sum of cash.

Officials said the operation netted the men more than $90,000 in cash and money orders.

Investigators have located at least two victims in North Carolina.

Hernandez and Almeida were both booked into the New Hanover County Jail and given $100,000 bonds each.

