Driver charged with DWI in wreck that killed Wilmington teen

The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
