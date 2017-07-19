Driver charged with DWI in wreck that killed Wilmington teen

The driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Brunswick County Wednesday has been charged with driving while impaired.

Ricky Pruett, 42, of Supply, has been charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle in the wreck that killed Daniel Fetner, 17, of Wilmington.

According to Trooper Adams with the State Highway Patrol, Fetner was traveling north on his bike on Civietown Road around noon when he was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevy Impala driven by Pruett.

Fetner died at the scene.

Trooper Adams said that alcohol is believed to be the major factor in the wreck.

