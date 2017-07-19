Bicyclist struck and killed in Brunswick County

A Brunswick County bicyclist was struck and killed in Supply Wednesday afternoon.

According to David Robinson, chief of the Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad, the accident happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Civietown Road.

Robinson said a 4-door passenger vehicle was heading east when it struck the bicyclist, who died at the scene.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released. No other details about the crash are known.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

