Waterspout causes minor damage in Surf City after coming onshore as a tornado

Some minor damage was reported after a storm spawned a waterspout off the coast of Surf City just before noon Wednesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed the waterspout came ashore as a tornado with winds up to 70 miles per hour.

The tornado moved over a house on the beach, then crossed South Ocean Boulevard and dissipated along Seahorse Avenue.

One beach-goer captured video of the waterspout as it moved onshore.

Surf City police said the waterspout spawned in the area of 1100 South Shore Drive and minor damage to personal property was reported.

NWS reports said the waterspout-turned-tornado moved onshore near 1003 South Shore Drive, tossing patio furniture and causing minor damage to wooden patio fencing. The tornado caused roof damage to three homes near the intersection of South Shore Drive and Seahorse Avenue before lifting and dissipating.

