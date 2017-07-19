Waterspout causes minor damage in Surf City

Some minor damage was reported after a storm spawned a waterspout off the coast of Surf City just before noon Wednesday.

One beach-goer captured video of the waterspout as it moved onshore before quickly dissipating.

Surf City police said the waterspout spawned in the area of 1100 South Shore Drive and minor damage to personal property was reported.

A storm spawned a waterspout in the area of 1100 S Shore Drive around 11:58 this morning. Some minor damage to personal property reported. — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) July 19, 2017

A team from the National Weather Service is heading to the area of Seashore Avenue to assess the damage.

