Supply man accused selling pills from home

A 67-year-old man is accused of selling opioid pain pills from his Supply home.

Ronnie Earl Steen was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday and charged with:

Two counts of trafficking opium and heroin

Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Selling/delivering a Schedule II controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

He was booked under a $235,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant, Steen allegedly used his home in the 1300 Cedar Landing Road SW for selling pills. The warrant states he had 20 acetaminophen and hydrocodone tablets in his possession.

