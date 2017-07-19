PICTURES: Sea turtles return home

Several sea turtles were released back into the ocean Wednesday morning. (Source: Town of Surf City)

Several sea turtles were released back into the ocean Wednesday morning.

Zazu, Pumba, Maz, Surfrider and Dune Bug went home after spending time at The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Dozens of residents and volunteers cheered on each step the turtles took on the beach in the 600 block of North Shore Drive and Wilmington Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.