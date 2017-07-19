Three rescued pelicans released at Wrightsville Beach

SkyWatch Bird Rescue released three rehabilitated brown pelicans at Wrightsville Beach Wednesday morning.

This release marked a successful recovery for one adult brown pelican as well as two juveniles that were rescued locally.

"I love this area. We're fortunate to have so many wild birds come here and migrating through and I feel like it's our responsibility to help them when they do get sick ." volunteer first responder Michael Hand said. "Every time we're able to catch one rehabilitate one and to release them back out I mean it's awesome. Just because you know that you did some part and restoring what makes this place so wonderful"

If you see a bird that needs help, SkyWatch Bird Rescue encourages you to call 1-855-40R-ESCU.

From there, you'll be given step-by-step instructions on how to save them until a wildlife official arrives.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.