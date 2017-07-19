Bowling with Badges to benefit Special Olympics - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

The UNCW Police Department will hold Bowling With Badges on Saturday, July 22, to benefit the Special Olympics North Carolina.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cardinal Lanes at 3907 Shipyard Blvd.

Bowlers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

The cost to take part is $20 per person, which includes shoe rental and three games. Teams of five people can register together.

