Ways to beat math anxiety and help your kids learn

If thinking about math causes you to break out into a cold sweat, you’re not alone. Experts say math anxiety is a big problem in our country, and you could inadvertently pass it on to your kids.

Kristin Quick loves to read with her children but says she and math are not exactly old friends.

“I was not very good at math growing up, very timid about it,” Quick said.

In fact, equations and variables make her downright anxious, but now that she’s a mom, she’s determined not to let her attitude toward numbers influence her kids.

“I don’t want them to have it as a stumbling block like I did,” Quick said.

Researchers at the University of Chicago recently found math anxiety can start as early as first grade and can lead to math avoidance throughout the school years.

“It can involve just not engaging in the math or thinking they’re not good at math,” Dr. Susan Levine, a psychology professor at the University of Chicago and one of the study’s authors, said.

Experts say while most parents have no problem teaching reading, many shy away from math. Less exposure can increase the risk for math anxiety once kids go to school. Research shows when it comes to anxiety and performance, it’s a two-way street.

“People who are worse at math tend to have higher math anxiety,” Dr. Levine said. “At the same time, people who are math-anxious tend to do worse in math at any level of ability.”

What can parents do to raise confident kids? One study found using math apps might help. Researchers looked at one called Bedtime Math.

“It has a problem of the day,” researcher Julianne Herts said. “And at the bottom, there are two different levels of questions that parents can answer with their children.”

Researchers found the Bedtime Math app significantly increased first graders’ math achievement over the school year compared to a control group and allowed kids of math-anxious parents to catch up to their peers.

While Quick hasn’t tried the app in the study, her kids use others and she hopes the tech tools will help them love math for life.

“So, they just have that advantage when they go into that formal learning setting,” Quick said. “They’re not starting from ground zero.”

Dr. Levine says the best apps are ones that stimulate conversation between parents and kids. Play with them, don’t just hand them the iPad and walk away. In addition to apps, it’s also important to show kids from an early age how math is relevant in everyday life.

