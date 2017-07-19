When 'ear rocks' shift, things can spin out of control

Ear rocks are microscopic crystals, the size of dust, that are in everyone’s inner ears. (Source: NPN)

It may sound like an insult, but we all actually have rocks in our head, and if they get disrupted, you could suffer from one heck of a case of vertigo.

“It's very debilitating,” Jody Steinbauer said.

Steinbauer suffers from the condition which causes a false sense of spinning. She saw a doctor who ran tests using specialized goggles that record her eye movements in different positions and the tests showed her “ear rocks” were out of whack.

Ear rocks are microscopic crystals, the size of dust, that are in everyone’s inner ears.

“Those crystals are very important,” Dr. Ian Purcell said. “They're in every creature here on this planet.”

When they get displaced it can cause something called Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo or BPPV. It’s the most common form of vertigo, with many possible causes.

“Sports concussions, head injuries, car accidents, sometimes athletes that fall, any kind of trauma to the head can cause the crystals to dislodge,” Dr. Kimberly Bell said. “They are also associated with hormonal changes of women.”

New guidelines state that greater than 65 percent of people with BPPV will undergo unnecessary testing or interventions. Healthcare costs associated with the diagnosis approach $2 billion per year.

“A lot of people suffer from BPPV as a cause of vertigo and they have no idea,” Dr. Bell said.

Relatively simple physical maneuvers performed by a medical professional can help reposition crystals into the right place.

“BPPV can be treated successfully in one to two sessions about 90% of the time,” Dr. Bell said.

The movements in a special spinning chair helped reset Steinbauer’s ear rocks. She says the treatment changed her life.

“When you don't have vertigo, when you don’t have the dizziness, you get your life back, and that's wonderful,” Steinbauer said.

Copyright 2017 NPN. All rights reserved.