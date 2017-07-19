Yard sales July 22

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - noon

5000 Market Street, Wilmington - Miller Motte College Community

Everything is 50 cents for the students and the community

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

7500 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington - Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church

Hot water heater, gas range cooking stove, all types of clothing sizes ranging from children to adults, house hold goods.

Food for sale; clam fritters, hot dogs, desserts, and beverages.

8 a.m. - ?

223 Loder Avenue, Wilmington

8 a.m. - ?

7605 Bertha Road, Wilmington

Furniture, kids clothes, storm door, office chairs, walker with wheels, pictures, vacuum, pool and spa supplies, kids toys, large dog crate, electric scooter and much more

8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

6520 Old Fort Road, Wilmington

Men's and women's clothes (new, brand name), new high end kitchen items, home decor, electronics, shoes, furniture, jewelry, and more

We will have a $2 dollar table and a $1 dollar table

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

100 Moorefield Drive, Carolina Beach

EVERYTHING MUST GO! Come on out & find some great deals on different types of items ALL FROM NON-SMOKING HOME, including but not limited to: Multiple Playground Gliders, girl's clothing sizes range from 2T - 4T, kid's shoes sizes ranging from 7 - 10, various kid's toys, saltwater pool system, College school books in various subjects, multiple dressers, twin beds, training potties, air hockey table, surround sound system, adult bicycles, kid scooters, and so much more! Will also have snacks and cold drinks available for your comfort while you shop. These Great Bargains! *****BONUS***** Will also be accepting debit/credit cards through square reader for your convenience!

8 a.m. - 11 a.m. NO EARLY BIRDS!

7719 Lost Tree Road, Bayshore/Ogden

Multi-family yard sale with upright freezer, desk, furniture, toys, golf clubs, clothing and household goods. Something for everyone!

7 a.m. - 2 p.m

110 Deerfield Road, Castle Hayne

7 a.m. - noon

444 Carl Street, Wilmington (At the dead end of Carl St)

New clothing-adult sizes, 16" Youth BMX bike, Girls Disney Princess bike, children's play kitchen with accessories, a Nerf arsenal, toys, furniture, kitchen ware, movies, and more!

Pender County

8 a.m. - noon

102 N Stargazer Court, Hampstead

Multi-family Yard Sale! Furniture, household items, Christmas decorations, fishing equipment, bikes, toys, baby items, household decor, clothing, small appliances and much more! Several families are participating

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

375 Amanda Lane, Hampstead

Moving sale, Everything must go! Microwave, toaster oven, stereo system, TV stand, Christmas stuff, fishing equipment, washer/dryer, couch and love seat, PS2 system and more

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - noon

5920 Moores Creek Drive, Southport

Wide variety of items including hundreds of beanie babies, books, DVDs, vintage items, collectible barbies, men's clothing, small appliances/electronics, NASCAR memorabilia, gun cabinet and much more!

7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Sunday also)

387 Fairway Drive, Southport (Boiling Spring lakes)

Garage tools, battery charger, fishing poles and many other garage items. A variety of antique copper molds and other copper ware. Antique paintings, mirrors and crockery. Some quilts, shams, pillows, towels, shower set, and seasonal decorations

7 a.m.- noon

833 Lanvale Road, Leland (at back entrance to Magnolia Greens)

Estate sale with furniture, decorative items, lamps, pictures, kitchen ware, grill, yard tools and more

8 a.m. - ?

3190 Pine Hill Drive, Shallotte (River Hills Community)

Several houses in community participating Kitchen items, decorative items, antiques, furniture, clothes, toys, and more

