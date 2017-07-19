It will soon cost to drive on the north end of N. Topsail Beach

Beachgoers in North Topsail will soon have to pay to drive four-wheel vehicles on the north end of the island. (Source: WITN)

According to WITN, the fees are needed to provide maintenance, law enforcement and public safety in the recreational area located at the end of River Road because it has become so popular.

The fees were supposed to go into effect Monday, but the date has been pushed back to July 19 due to technical issues.

WITN is reporting that North Topsail Beach residents with hurricane re-entry stickers won't have to pay the fee. Other vehicles will be charged $20 a day or $100 for an annual permit.

