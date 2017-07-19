Brunswick County sheriff's son charged with DWI

The son of Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram was arrested Saturday night for allegedly driving while impaired.

According to court records, John William Ingram VI, 26, of Conway, SC, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center, and driving with a revoked license. Ingram was arrested in Brunswick County by a trooper with the State Highway Patrol.

Ingram was released from jail on Sunday.

Sheriff John Ingram issued the following statement regarding his son's arrest:

It would be inappropriate for me to comment on an investigation being conducted by another agency. Like anyone else under these circumstances, my son is subjected to and entitled to the same due process. That said, I am first and foremost a parent, and I am experiencing the same emotions and concerns that any loving parent would under these circumstances, even though my son is a grown adult. Like many, our family has been touched by the tragedy of losing a loved one in an impaired driving accident. I stand against impaired driving and will continue to remind anyone who has consumed any form of impairing substance to refrain from operating a vehicle and enforce the laws pertaining to impaired driving.

Ingram was previously arrested for DWI in Ocean Isle Beach back in 2012.

