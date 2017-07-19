Wilmington City Council passes resolution addressing climate change

Wilmington City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night addressing climate change, introduced by Mayor Bill Saffo. The resolution stated that as a coastal community, the area will feel the impacts of climate change, and council wants to address the concerns of residents.

The resolution asks that state and national leaders support policies that would reduce carbon emissions. It also lists initiatives by the city to reduce emissions like increasing the amount of hybrid vehicles used by the city and reducing waste through the landfill diversion program.

"We are almost at 100 percent compliance with our citizens in voluntarily recycling in the city of Wilmington," Saffo said. "That's telling me that the citizens want to do their part in improving the environment recycling stuff they use in there every day lives, and extending the life of our landfill here which is very precious to all of us."

Councilman Charlie Rivenbark said the resolution highlighted the city's successes like the recycling program.

"I think we're approaching 100 percent participation, and it's not mandatory. The citizens want it," Rivenbark said.

The resolution stated council's commitment to fighting climate change and creating a new energy economy. Council approved the resolution unanimously.

"I think it's hard for a government to tell people what to do, unless it's doing it it's self. And if we can demonstrate to our citizens and to the community that we are saving energy costs and protecting our environment, I think it's a good thing," Saffo said. "I think people will take a look at us and say that's a good thing for us to do also."

