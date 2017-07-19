Judge won't dismiss lawsuit challenging special session

A judge won't dismiss a lawsuit challenging a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly late last year in which Republicans passed bills eroding powers of incoming Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. (Source: WECT)

Common Cause and several voters sued over last December's session, saying legislative leaders didn't give proper notice to citizens before holding it.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Judge Osmond Smith on Tuesday refused a request by Republican legislative leaders and GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to throw out the lawsuit. They say the session was properly called.

Now the case will be heard by a three-judge panel, which is required in lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of acts of the General Assembly.

The plaintiffs want the laws passed in that session nullified.

