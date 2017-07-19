Man accused of shooting at coworker at argument at construction site

A Clarendon man is accused of shooting at a coworker after an argument Monday afternoon.

Dadrian Earl Todd, 27, was arrested by the Leland Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Lt. Jeremy Humphries with the LPD, Todd and the victim, Celso Garcia, were arguing at a contribution site at 1218 West Gate Drive where they both work.

Todd allegedly left the area then returned a short time layer and confronted Garcia again. Todd is accused of then shooting at Garcia's feet three times before fleeing the scene.

Garcia was not injured in the shooting.

Todd was located a short time later by a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office deputy.

During their investigation, Leland police said they located the .380 caliber handgun used in the incident hidden by a retention pond behind a the nearby Walmart.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Todd was sentenced to probation in 2012 after a conviction for possession wit the intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance.

