HAPPY ENDING: Facebook connects bride with lost sentimental anklet

Kelley Perrien wanted her wedding day to be perfect. She picked a warm day, July 7, to exchange vows. There was only one downside. Someone very important would not be there.

Kelley's dad died three years ago, but she had a solution. She would wear an anklet with a picture of her father inside a locket. On the other side of the miniature photo would be this message: "Dad I know you're walking beside me today."

The wedding was perfect. She and her then fiance, Shaun said their 'I do's' at the New Hanover County Courthouse. Right after the ceremony, they took wedding pictures on a beautiful Friday.

All was going well when Kelley looked down and realized her anklet was gone.

"My photographer went back through her pictures to see when I had it on and when I didn't," Kelley said. "We went from point A to point B and couldn't find it."

Kelley had no idea what could have happened to her precious anklet but she eventually gave up hope of ever finding it.

Fast forward to Monday, July 18. Michele Seidman was walking with a friend near the corner of 15th and Market Streets when she spotted a piece of jewelry.

"Interesting note on that," says Michele. "A friend was driving me home and instead, I insisted on getting out four blocks away and stopping in some shops, then walking the rest of the way home. It was during that four block walk I spotted the charm."

Michele immediately knew it had sentimental value because of the message on the other side of the picture. She immediately snapped pictures and posted the lost item on Facebook.

Within hours the post had over 500 shares.

While checking Facebook Tuesday night, Kelley spotted her anklet.

Kelley wrote the following on Facebook:

Hello this is my anklet. I lost it on Friday the 7th while taking my wedding photos downtown.

"I'm part of a group called Misfits and Monsters and one of the moms shared it, and then it popped up on your [ Frances Weller WECT] page and the Wilmington Community Update page," Kelley said with excitement in a phone conversation Tuesday night.

Kelley connected with Michele by phone around 10:30 p.m. The two will meet Wednesday so Kelley can be reunited with the part of her dad who was with her on her wedding day.

"I was just so surprised and very happy," she said in tears. "He made his way back to me."

