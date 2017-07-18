Fight for affordable health care continues as GOP bill dies

Around 50 people came out for a Save Our Healthcare Rally in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

The GOP health care bill is dead -- for now.

Not enough Republican senators agreed with the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. However, that didn't stop folks in our area from rallying against it. The Save Our Healthcare Rally was held Tuesday night at the corner of Grace and Third streets in downtown Wilmington.

The event was put together by the grassroots organizations Suit Up Wilmington and Stand Up Brunswick. Several in attendance held signs reading, "Everyone deserves health care" and "Don't take away my care."

Though they are relieved the Republican bill was not passed, organizer Heather Lilly said people at the rally want lawmakers in Washington to know they're not done fighting for affordable, accessible health care for everyone.

"The only way that we have any agency, the only way that we can take action is to make sure that we're getting our voices heard and making sure that we're showing up, calling our senators, and really advocating for ourselves because our lawmakers aren't advocating for us," Lilly said.

There were several speakers at the rally, including Dr. Kyle Horton, who plans to run for Congressman David Rouzer's seat next year.

