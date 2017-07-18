Kure Beach does not approve 'brunch bill'

People wanting to get an alcoholic beverage before noon on Sundays in Kure Beach can't do it yet.

Mayor Emilie Swearingen said a vote on the so-called "brunch bill" at Tuesday's town council meeting was 3-2 in favor of allowing Sunday alcohol sales at 10 a.m. instead of noon, but a state law requires an initial vote to pass by at least a 2/3 majority. In Kure Beach's case, it needed a 4-1 vote for the resolution to pass on Tuesday.

If the "brunch bill" is put to another vote, and it's 3-2 in favor again, it will pass, according to Swearingen.

Mayor Pro Tem Craig Bloszinksy and Commissioner David Heglar voted against on Tuesday.

Swearingen said the meeting will be continued next Tuesday and she hopes the council will hear opinions from citizens about adopting "brunch bill" legislation in the meantime.

