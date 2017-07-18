Pelicans, turtles returning to their natural habitat on Wednesday

Some animals who got help from human friends are returning to their natural habitat in our area on Wednesday morning.

Three rehabilitated pelicans are scheduled to be released at Wrightsville Beach and some sea turtles will be back in the Atlantic Ocean after rehabbing at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

SkyWatch Bird Rescue will release the birds at Jack Parker Beach at 9 Wednesday morning. One adult brown pelican and two juveniles that were rescued locally will return to the wild.

The turtles will also be released at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the beach access across from the Surf City Fire Department in the 600 block of Northshore Drive.

