Wilmington City Council approves 10 a.m. alcohol sales on Sunday

One day after New Hanover County Commissioners voted unanimously to allow alcohol sales earlier on Sundays, the Wilmington City Council followed suit.

Council members voted 7-0 to allow establishments with ABC permits to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of having to wait for noon. The change will take effect immediately.

No one spoke against the ordinance during a public hearing in front of city council. Two individuals who work at establishments that sell alcohol expressed support for the ordinance and encouraged council to approve it.

The votes by leaders in New Hanover County and Wilmington follow the General Assembly passing the so-called "Brunch Bill" legislation during the recent session, giving local governments the option of approving ordinances allowing the earlier sales.

Leaders in Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Surf City have already approved similar ordinances and are allowing the earlier sales. The issue is also on the agenda for Kure Beach Town Council on Tuesday night.

