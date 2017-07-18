Natural gas leak reported in downtown Wilmington

Crews responded to a natural gas leak at the intersection of Second and Grace Streets in Wilmington on Tuesday. (Source: Gabby Williams/WECT)

Crews responded to a natural gas leak at the intersection of Second and Grace Streets in Wilmington on Tuesday. (Source: Gabby Williams/WECT)

Crews responded to a natural gas leak at the intersection of Second and Grace Streets in Wilmington on Tuesday. (Source: Gabby Williams/WECT)

Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department and Piedmont Natural Gas responded to a natural gas leak in Wilmington early Tuesday evening.

The leak, which happened when an underground pipe burst, was at the intersection of Second and Grace streets and WFD asks that people avoid the area.

Piedmont Natural Gas crews stopped the leak around 6:45 p.m. and according to a Wilmington Fire Department email, nobody has been injured. All nearby businesses had their patrons sheltered in place, but they were free to go after the leak was stopped.

PNG crews are still working at the scene and people should avoid the area for the next few hours.

Crews form Piedmont natural gas have stopped the natural gas leak @ 2nd & Grace. PNG crews will remain on scene working in the area. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) July 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.