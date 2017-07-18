Residents concerned about commercial traffic in neighborhood

Neighbors off of Bertram Drive in Carolina Beach are concerned about a planned business park in the area. (Source: WECT)

Neighbors off of Bertram Drive in Carolina Beach are concerned about a planned business park in the area. George Connett has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years, and said he welcomes the park, but has issues with the proposed site plan.

Plans show two accesses to the park off of Bertram Drive. Connett said that means more trucks, deliveries, and trailers through the neighborhood, and he's worried about children who use the school bus stop nearby.

"There’s a lot of kids getting on and off, and you know kids, they don’t stand in one spot when they wait on the bus," Connett said. "They’re running back and forth and all over, and I think it’s very dangerous.”

Connett and others attended last week's town council meeting where the developer was granted a conditional use permit. He said neighbors expressed concerns, but they felt as though they weren't heard.

“I think they threw us under the bus. I think they had their minds made up before the meeting because I think their mind was made up before we got there,” Connett said.

Connett said in place of the two accesses off of Bertram, he would rather see one off of Lake Park Boulevard.

NC Department of Transportation Public Relations Officer Brian Rick said in an email there is also not enough distance to allow for the safe deceleration of a right turning vehicle into a driveway on Lake Park.

"For a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, we would need, at a minimum, 250 feet of length. It is also safest to begin this at the intersection of Bertram Drive instead of encouraging vehicles to travel through the intersection," he wrote.

Town Manager Michael Cramer said at this point, no traffic study had been completed for the area, and that it was not required. He said there is no indication that there will be an extensive amount of traffic in the area.

Connett also said he took issue with the site's drainage plan. He said a proposed ditch would collect storm water runoff just behind his house.

“I think you’re asking for a lot of the health of this community to put all the mosquitoes and ticks and varmints back here because that will never ever dry out,” he said.

Cramer said no starting date for construction had been set.

