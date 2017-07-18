NHC Fire Rescue makes move to temporary station

New Hanover County Fire Rescue moved equipment and staff from its Ogden station to a temporary home on Tuesday.

With construction on a new station set to start in August, the move from 7375 Market Street in Wilmington to the temporary location at 7571 Old Oak Road -- less than a mile away -- was necessary, according to an NHC release sent Tuesday afternoon.

“The safety of our citizens is our priority,” NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall said. “Moving to this temporary fire station will keep construction activities from impacting service to the community.”

The new Ogden station will be built at the location of the current station on Market Street. NHCFR will remain in the temporary facility until September 2018 when construction of the new facility is complete.

All services for the county’s Northern Fire District, including car seat checks, will remain, but the temporary station will not have a community meeting room.

For business inquiries, call the NHCFR Business Office at 910-798-7420.

