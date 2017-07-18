East Carolina football picked to finish 5th in AAC's East Division

NEWPORT, R.I. – Coming off its third season in the American Athletic Conference, East Carolina has been tabbed to finish fifth in the East Division of the AAC as voted on by members of the media.



The Pirates picked up a total of 63 points finishing ahead of Connecticut (42). USF ran away with the voting in the East Division poll receiving all 30 first-place votes and is the overwhelming choice to win the American Championship in the preseason media poll. The Bulls received 26 of a possible 30 votes to win the league title according to preseason balloting.



Memphis was the media's choice in the West Division as the Tigers received 22 first-place votes and 169 points. Houston (137) was projected as the conference champion on two ballots, while Memphis and Navy (128) received one vote each as the projected conference champion.



The third American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played Saturday, Dec. 2, at the home site of the division champion with the best conference record.



Under the direction of second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery, ECU returns 12 of 22 positional starters with six on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Pirates also return 50 lettermen from last year’s squad (21/offense, 24/defense, 5/specialist). A year ago, ECU turned in a 3-9 overall record and a 1-7 mark in The American.



East Carolina will open the 2017 season at home against James Madison inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a 6 p.m. (ET) scheduled kickoff and will be televised on ESPN3.



2017 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL

American Championship

Team (Points)

USF (26)

Houston (2)

Memphis (1)

Navy (1)



East Division

Team (1st Place Votes) – Points

1. USF (30) – 180

2. UCF – 126

3. Temple – 119

4. Cincinnati – 100

5. EAST CAROLINA – 63

6. UConn – 42



West Division

Team (1st Place Votes) – Points

1. Memphis (22) – 169

2. Houston (6) – 137

3. Navy (1) – 128

4. Tulsa (1) – 102

5. SMU – 64

6. Tulane – 30

(first-place votes in parentheses)