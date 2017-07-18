Trooper involved in two-vehicle crash that sent 4 to the hospital

A trooper with the State Highway Patrol was involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Brunswick County Monday evening that sent four people to the hospital.

According to officials, the accident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 6700 block of NC 179 outside of Sunset Beach.

Officials said a trooper was traveling northbound with his lights on trying to catch another motorist when a Jeep SUV pulled into his path. The Jeep was attempting a left turn from the center turn lane into the parking lot of Roberto's Ristorante.

The trooper's cruiser struck the rear passenger side of the Jeep, which then spun around.

Officials said a woman in the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle due to the force of the crash. The woman and three other passengers were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in South Carolina for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The trooper and the driver of the Jeep were not injured in the crash.

Emergency crews worked about two hours to clear the scene.

Highway Patrol officials said the driver of the Jeep was determined to be at fault in the crash. No charges have been filed.

