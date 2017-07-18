UPDATE: Eastpointe responds to Columbus County's request to switch providers

Eastpointe is responding to a request by Columbus County Commissioners to switch from the managed care provider to Trillium Health Resources. Commissioners cited a lack of access to high quality services in asking the NC Department of Health and Human Services to make the change.

"Eastpointe is disappointed to learn that the Columbus County Commissioners have decided to pursue disengagement," the company said in an email news release Tuesday evening. "We were not afforded the opportunity for discussion, or provided with detail supporting the Commissioners’ behavioral health concerns, prior to this announcement."

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, the Columbus County board said it asked DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen to make the move from Eastpointe, which it joined July 1, 2012, when Southeastern Regional Mental Health merged with The Beacon Center and Eastpointe to form a 12-county local management entity/managed care organization.

"The Board of Commissioners do not believe that Columbus County residents have had access to the high quality services they deserve under Eastpointe management and that a change is necessary to better serve the county," the release read. "The Board of Commissioners have chosen Trillium Health Resources, a 24-county program that borders Columbus County, as the new manager."

The release went on to say that the county is seeking public comment on the proposed change. Those comments can be made in writing or in person at Columbus County Manager William S. Clark's office at 111 Washington Street, second floor, Whiteville, NC, 28472 or via telephone or email. Clark's number is 910-640-6630 and his email address is bclark@columbusco.org.

Comments will be taken until Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

The following is the entire news release statement sent by Eastpointe Tuesday evening:

Eastpointe plans to reach out to the Commissioners to request time to discuss their concerns and answer their questions. We’re determined to work with Columbus County to ensure that its citizens’ voices can be heard.

We have consistently shown our commitment to meeting the needs of our Columbus County members.

Our responsibility under the law is to ensure that every eligible citizen receives requested, medically-appropriate behavioral health services. Through the 26 providers in our Columbus County network, we do just that. In FY2016, Eastpointe paid $15.1 million in Medicaid and State funds for services in Columbus County. In FY2017 that amount increased to $16.6 million. The County represents seven percent of Eastpointe’s member population and it received seven percent of the claims we paid.

Eastpointe invested the state-mandated, yearly behavioral health contributions from the County in services based solely on the Commissioners’ judgement of what would be best for its citizens. The Commissioners review these contributions and services annually. Despite their call yesterday to get a better deal for their eligible citizens, they cut these contributions by 50 percent last year, from $80,000 to $40,000. Because County funds are spent specifically for County requests, the funding to Southeastern Regional Medical Center designated for Columbus County behavioral health needs was cut.

Doing right by our members requires Eastpointe and the Commissioners to work through our differences before making decisions that affect the continuity of their care. We need to make sure these decisions help those in need, rather than just hoping to do no harm. People must take priority over politics."



