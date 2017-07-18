Columbus Co. requests switch from Eastpointe to Trillium

Citing a lack of access to high quality services, the Columbus County Board of Commissioners requested permission from the NC Department of Health and Human Services to leave Eastpointe and join Trillium Health Resources.

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, the Columbus County board said it asked DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen to make the move from Eastpointe, which it joined July 1, 2012, when Southeastern Regional Mental Health merged with The Beacon Center and Eastpointe to form a 12-county local management entity/managed care organization.

"The Board of Commissioners do not believe that Columbus County residents have had access to the high quality services they deserve under Eastpointe management and that a change is necessary to better serve the county," the release read. "The Board of Commissioners have chosen Trillium Health Resources, a 24-county program that borders Columbus County, as the new manager."

The release went on to say that the county is seeking public comment on the proposed change. Those comments can be made in writing or in person at Columbus County Manager William S. Clark's office at 111 Washington Street, second floor, Whiteville, NC, 28472 or via telephone or email. Clark's number is 910-640-6630 and his email address is bclark@columbusco.org.

Comments will be taken until Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

