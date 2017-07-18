Surfing instructor has 'major concerns' about packed waters

Jo Pickett has owned and operated Crystal South Surf Camp, the oldest surf camp in Wrightsville Beach, for 21 years. Her No. 1 priority, keeping campers safe, was put in jeopardy last week.

"Inexperienced surfers, mixed with experienced surfers, mixed with people standing in the water without a clue of how to react or respond when a surfboard comes flying at them," Pickett said, explaining what she saw from the shore.

Pickett claims at least four surf camps were on a small area of beach south of the Oceanic Restaurant and Pier. It's a space Pickett says her camp has occupied since the start.

"The potential for an accident increases," Pickett said. "This is not about being negative. This is all about, how we can operate safely?"

Pickett says the surf camps have an agreement -- spread out across the beach and keep out of each other's way.

Last week's overlap concerned Pickett enough to write an email to town staff.

"I have heard from several surf operators that the crowding issue on certain parts of the beach is getting worse," Mayor Bill Blair wrote in an email. "Tim (Town Manager Tim Owens), maybe we should get together with the long-standing operators and talk about how to resolve these issues like limiting permits on certain accesses."

Owens said the town does not regulate where surf camps set up shop, only the operation of the camps themselves.

In an email, Owens laid out two possible solutions.

"The only thought that I have would be to cap the number of permits that are allowed to those that have one now," Owens said. "To be fair to everyone, the location of the school could be done by a lottery. Each school would draw their location for the year."

Both Owens and the mayor said the issue could be discussed at the summer retreat. Pickett said she would be in favor of a permit cap but does not believe a lottery would be efficient because it could change the location of well-established surf camps.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.