Mystery substance blankets NHC neighborhood

A mystery substance covered homes, cars, and boats in a New Hanover County neighborhood Monday.

Neighbors say they had never seen the sand-like grain that covered everything and had no idea what caused it.

"Everybody is wondering, what is it? Where did it come from?" said Ellie Hartman, who lives in the Pages Creek area of Wilmington. "I called several neighbors to make sure it wasn't just something on my car and sure enough, they had it on their car, their deck, on the grill, everywhere."

What so many thought was sand is actually ash from a controlled burn that began yesterday.

"It couldn't have come from any place else except the sky," Hartman said. "It was really strange."

New Hanover County Deputy Fire Marshall Raymond Griswold confirmed the substance was from a controlled vegetation burn in a development off Middle Sound Loop Road.

The developer, Thomson and Corder Company, had all of the correct state permits to conduct the burn, and did so properly.

Under North Carolina law, developers are not required to notify the public of a controlled burn.

However, they are responsible for any damage it may cause.

Most residents who contacted WECT did not experience any damage from the ash, but wanted to know what caused it.

Fire officials said the substance isn't dangerous but the smoke from the burn can be if too much is directly inhaled.

Wes Corder with Thomson and Corder Company said the burn is expected to be completed Tuesday.

