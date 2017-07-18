Hurricane aid, zip line insurance bills signed by Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation directing how $100 million in additional Hurricane Matthew relief funds must be spent and requiring zip line and aerial ropes course owners to get minimum levels of liability insurance.

Cooper enacted Tuesday ten more measures left on his desk by the General Assembly. He still has nearly 80 bills to consider before a July 30 deadline.

The state budget already set aside the hurricane relief money, but the separate measure signed Tuesday details how it will be used for low-income housing and public housing repairs, stream debris removal and farm cleanup. Those funds are on top of $200 million approved last December for Matthew and mountain wildfires.

The insurance mandate for "aerial adventure" activities would apply to camps and businesses that offer them.

