Forum focuses on 'Crimes Against Humanity'

GenX will be the topic of conversation at a "Crimes Against Humanity" forum on Tuesday night.

The event is sponsored by the National Black Leadership Caucus of New Hanover County, the Cape Fear River Watch, and other groups.

It is the first event in a seven-part series that will focus on several different topics, including healthcare and criminal injustice.

There will be a panel discussion and information on GenX contamination in the Cape Fear River and its effect on the community. Guests can ask questions and learn more about the issue.

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. at the New Hanover County Library main branch on 201 Chestnut Street.

WECT's Zach Driver is following the story and will have more on Tuesday's newscasts.

