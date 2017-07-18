Brunswick Co. major cleared of any wrongdoing in deadly officer-involved shooting

The Brunswick County District Attorney's Office has cleared a major with the sheriff's office of any wrongdoing in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting following an investigation by the SBI.

On March 7, Bradley Barrett Lewis was shot in the head during the execution of a federal search warrant at his home on Little River Road in Ash. The warrant was related to direct downloads of child pornography at Lewis' home.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was assisting the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations in serving the warrant.

While serving the warrant, authorities tried to locate Lewis, who had just left to go to work. Officers found Lewis in the parking lot of his employer and informed him of the search warrant. Lewis, who wasn't under arrest, voluntarily left work and returned to his home.

When Lewis arrived at his home, he spotted several officers standing in his driveway and stopped his vehicle.

Major Laurie Watson with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and a Homeland Security officer approached Lewis’ vehicle.

Watson ordered Lewis to pull his vehicle forward, which he refused to do. The two got into a verbal exchange and Lewis admitted he had a gun in the vehicle.

Watson then ordered Lewis to put his hands on the steering wheel, which he initially did, but then lowered them. When Watson ordered Lewis to again place his hands on the steering wheel, Lewis hunched over and reached toward his front waistband, pulling out a gun with his right hand.

Watson pulled out her service gun.

Several officers told investigators they saw Lewis raise the gun to the right side of his head and fire a single shot.

Watson, fearing for her safety and the Homeland Security officer’s safety, fired a single shot in response. Multiple officers testified that the two shots occurred “almost simultaneously.”

Lewis was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in South Carolina where he died 10 days later on March 17.

Following the deadly encounter, District Attorney Jon David and Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram both requested the SBI investigate the incident.

According to a news release issued by David on Tuesday, the SBI concluded its investigation and delivered its findings to David’s office. David said that Watson’s actions on March 7 were “reasonable, rational, and justified.”

“My office has reviewed witness statements, photographic and video evidence, scientific, ballistic and medical evidence, personnel records, and other pertinent investigatory documentation,” David explained in the news release. “ I am now able to state that Major Watson's bullet did not strike Mr. Lewis, but instead missed Mr. Lewis entirely and entered the ceiling of his vehicle. Further, the medical evidence shows that Mr. Lewis died of a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, confirming that Mr. Lewis's fatal injuries were self-inflicted.

“The evidence conclusively establishes that, prior to firing her weapon, Major Watson reasonably believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to defend herself and HSI from the imminent use of deadly physical force,” David added. “The fact that Mr. Lewis shot himself is immaterial, as in the split-second prior to shooting himself, Mr. Lewis could have easily fired his weapon on the officers.

"Furthermore, the same bullet that ultimately killed Mr. Lewis could have struck either officer after exiting Mr. Lewis's head. Therefore, after considering all of the evidence, it is my opinion that the Major Watson's actions were justified and the need for deadly force was authorized by law.”

Watson was briefly placed on administrative leave following the shooting. An internal investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office determined Lewis died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Watson returned to duty on March 8.

