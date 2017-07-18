Pender County church named to National Register of Historic Places

A church in Pender County has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Situated in rural St. Helena, population 407 in the 2014 US census, Saints Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Greek Catholic Church was built in 1932-33. It blends the traditional American church form of dark red brick walls and round-arched windows with Russian Orthodox features like a gold metal dome and Orthodox crosses at the front and rear gables.

St. Helena was one of several colonies developed for farming by European immigrants in Pender, New Hanover and Columbus counties.

Sts. Peter and Paul church is one of eight North Carolina places added to the historic places register.

“With these new additions, the number of North Carolina’s listings in the National Register of Historic Places has surpassed 3,000,” Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton said in a news release. “A comprehensive count of buildings in the state contributing to listed historic districts yields an estimate of more than 75,000 National Register Properties. The National Register is a vital tool for preserving our state’s historic resources. These figures reaffirm North Carolina’s national leadership in the historic preservation movement.”

