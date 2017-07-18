Southport toy builder has handmade items featured in latest Spiderman movie

Last summer, we told you about the man known to many as the "Southport Toymaker." And now some of his handmade creations have wound up on the big screen in a blockbuster summer movie production.

It has been a busy couple of years for Paul Guerin and his wife Paulette. Exposure of his handmade toys to hundreds of people each week at weekly markets in Brunswick County has led to a lot of hours being spent in his basement workshop in Boiling Spring Lakes.

But recently he got a big surprise when he got a call from a movie production company which was interested in buying some of his original creations.

"I sell my toys on Etsy and they found my toys on Etsy and wanted to purchase my toys. I had to sign a bunch of relief forms and they just bought them for a movie they called Summer of George," said Paul Guerin, the Toymaker of Southport.

But earlier this year, when Guerin called to find out when the movie was going to be released, he said he was shocked when he was told they were actually going to be in the new Marvel Comics film Spider-Man Homecoming, which was released earlier this month.

Guerin builds about a dozen different toys, including a variety of trucks, boats, trains, golf carts, bulldozers and road grading equipment, all handmade with fine, detailed moving parts. The movie company wanted three of them for the Spider-Man film.

"They bought my dump truck, a jeep and a sea cab," Guerin said.

He learned they would be in a scene filmed in the wood shop of a high school.

Each toy takes about a full day of work, from start to finish. He uses a variety of wood in his creations but likes mahogany because it cuts nicely. But he also counts on oak, walnut and poplar.

Guerin said he takes great pride in his finished products, especially when he sees kids reaching out to play with them.

"Kids of all ages, that's my reward, it's the kids, their response," said Guerin.

Guerin's toy creations cost about $50, and hopes to have a good supply ready for the holiday season.

His newest toys production is a pirate ship, and next year, he plans to work on a bobcat, all waiting for the kids and their parents to discover, and just in time for any sequels to Spider-Man that are still to come.

