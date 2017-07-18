Firearms taken during break-in at Elizabethtown store

The Elizabethtown Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms after guns were stolen during a break-in at a hardware store Sunday night. (Source: Google)

The Elizabethtown Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms after guns were stolen during a break-in at a hardware store Sunday night.

Lt. D Cheshire with the EPD said the break-in occurred at Bladen Hardware Store on S. Poplar Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Someone broke glass in the rear of the building to enter the business.

Lt. Cheshire said the suspect was in the store just a short period of time and only took the firearms. He declined to say how many and what type of guns were taken citing due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call the EPD at 910-862-3125.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.