Little Buddy: Bella

Bella is a 15-year-old girl who loves going to the beach, riding bikes, dancing and drama. (Source: Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

She’s very girly and likes taking pictures. She’s shy when you first meet her, but the right Big Buddy can help bring her out of her shell!

If you are interested in mentoring Bella, or any other child in the program, please visit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.