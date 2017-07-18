My turn: Putting the heat on state and federal leaders to step up GenX investigation

Community leaders are putting the heat on the state and the feds to step it up in this investigation into the contaminated water in our region. (Source: Pixabay)

Community leaders are putting the heat on the state and the feds to step it up in this investigation into the contaminated water in our region. There’s not enough urgency and there needs to be. That’s why these people are in office. They make the hard decisions and then have to hold people accountable.

This is not about sending out a news release. We need to see our leaders from Raleigh and even Washington, D.C. working this issue to get some answers.

You can expect while these investigations go on, differences are going to surface and tensions may increase. Our local leaders at the county and city level are getting frustrated. And they should be. We need to hear from Governor Roy Cooper. And as they pointed out this week, we need to hear from Attorney

General Josh Stein too. It’s time for these guys to represent this part of the state too.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.