Extras needed for 'Good Behavior' nightclub scene

TW Casting is specifically looking for people between the ages of 18 and 30 to portray customers in a Miami club. (Source: Alex Holyoake | Unsplash)

Paid extras are needed for and an upcoming episode of the TNT series Good Behavior.

TW Casting is specifically looking for people between the ages of 18 and 30 to portray customers in a Miami club.

Casting agents are looking for men and women of any ethnicity with a high-energy and vibrant nightlife look.

Filming for the episode will take place in Wilmington Friday, July 21 or Wednesday, July 26. Those submitting do not have to be available both days but must be able to work local to Wilmington.

If you're interested, email the following to TWCasting.GBS2@gmail.com with the Subject line: "Club Patron (dates available)":

recent photo

height

weight

wardrobe sizes

location

description of any tattoos or piercings

Pay is $8 an hour for 10 hours and then time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 10th hour. TW Casting guarantees $64 for up to 8 hours.

Call time could be as early as 5:30 a.m. and filming days can last up to 12+ hours so please come prepared.

More information about TW Casting can be found on the company's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.