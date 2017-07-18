Sneads Ferry woman facing child sex crime charges in Pender County

A Sneads Ferry woman wanted in Surf City for child sex crime charges was arrested in Pender County Monday.

According to online records, Taylor Ashton Moseley, 20, was taken into custody by Burgaw police and charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, and indecent liberties with a child.

Chief Jim Hock said Burgaw police were alerted by the Pender County Sheriff's Office that Moseley was at the county courthouse on Wright Street and that she had active warrants for her arrest. Moseley was then taken into custody.

Hock said Moseley's warrants are out of Surf City. We've reached out to Surf City police officials for more details regarding her charges.

Moseley was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $225,000 bond.

