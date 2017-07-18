Wilson Center adds second Ron White show

Citing demand for tickets, Wilson Center officials announced Tuesday that a second show has been added to Ron White's appearance on Sept. 21.

Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

White, a Grammy-winning comedian, has had four albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard comedy charts. White has sold more than 14 million albums between his solo albums and his Blue Collar Comedy Tour releases.

Tickets are on sale now online at capefearstage.com or in person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center at 910-362-7999.

