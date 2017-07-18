Man in stable condition after being shot several times

A man was shot multiple times in a shooting Monday night on Haywood Drive, Wilmington Police Department officials said. (Source: Raycom Media)

Christian Colborn is in stable condition after being shot several times in the 2400 block of Chestnut Street late Monday night.

According to police, Colborn was found inside his home off Haywood Street, which is a short distance from the shooting.

Rawley said that the city's ShotSpotter system alerted officers to the shooting.

