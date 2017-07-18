KIND ACT: Couple cleans beach during vacation visit

Two words often come to mind when you think of vacations: relaxing and fun.

While those actions rang true for Jordan and Dean when they were visiting Sunset Beach, they also took some time to help out the community.

The Sunset Beach Police Department posted a picture of the pair on Facebook explaining they took it upon themselves to help clean the beach.

They grabbed trash bags and collected litter that had accumulated on the strand.

"Both Jordan and Dean agreed that Sunset Beach is one of the cleanest and nicest beaches in the US," the Facebook post read. "Imagine if everyone did one kind act each day, how much better our world would be."

Jordan was visiting from Shelby, NC and Dean came all the way from California.

