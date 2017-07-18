Man wanted in June 30 shooting caught in Fair Bluff

A man wanted in connection with a June shooting in Whiteville was taken into custody in Fair Bluff on Monday.

According to Capt. Jason Soles with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Office assisted deputies in the arrest of Mark Nelson, 21.

Nelson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He was booked under a $200,000 bond.

According to Soles, Nelson is accused of shooting 32-year-old Sammie Durante just before 1:30 a.m. on June 30.

Soles said Durante was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot with a handgun in the left arm and face. Durante has since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.