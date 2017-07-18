Woman responding to escort call robbed in Castle Hayne

A Jacksonville woman who was responding to a call for an escort allegedly was robbed by gunpoint in Castle Hayne early Tuesday morning, officials said. (Source: WECT)

A Jacksonville woman who was responding to a call for an escort allegedly was robbed by gunpoint in Castle Hayne early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, when the woman arrived at a home on McGregor Road at around 1 a.m., a man told her to park behind the house.

The woman told authorities that when she did, another man confronted her with a rifle and demanded her wallet and jewelry. After taking the items, the suspect fled on foot.

No arrests have been made, and the case is still under investigation.

